A student who is struggling may first speak to a teacher they already know, especially if they are unsure what a counsellor does or how to ask for an appointment. Delhi's government has launched Ehsaas 2026, a mental health and well-being policy for schools and higher education institutions that makes room for those first conversations. It proposes one counsellor for every 500 school students and one for every 100 college students, with responsibility for supporting young people shared across the institutions they attend.

The policy covers government, government-aided, CM SHRI and private schools, as well as colleges across Delhi. Its scope brings institutions with different staffing arrangements under the same policy, with separate proposed ratios for school and college students. Those figures describe the level of counselling access the policy proposes, and the school guidance also considers what should happen when a concern first comes to the attention of a teacher, a family member or a school leader.

Delhi's Education Minister, Shri Ashish Sood, and Principal Secretary for Education, Dr Dilraj Kaur, acknowledged UNESCO's technical contribution at the launch. At the invitation of the Directorate of Education, UNESCO's Regional Office for South Asia reviewed the draft school policy and recommended a whole-school approach that gives students a voice in decisions affecting their well-being. The review looked at everyday school life as well as access to specialist help, from how adults respond to bullying to whether students know whom they can approach with a concern.

Making well-being part of everyday school life

UNESCO recommended that schools address bullying and discrimination, use positive approaches to discipline and involve families in supporting students. Each of those recommendations concerns what happens in ordinary interactions, including how adults respond when a student is excluded or when a classroom incident is treated as a discipline issue. Giving students a say can help school leaders understand which parts of school life make it easier to ask for help and which make young people reluctant to speak.

The review encouraged schools to create opportunities for recreation and creative activities, giving students different ways to take part in school life and connect with others. Involving families means thinking about how schools communicate with parents and caregivers and how they include them in support for students. The review also recognised the well-being of teachers and counsellors, whose working conditions affect their capacity to listen, respond and sustain that support over time.

Sarita Jadav, a national programme officer in the education unit at UNESCO's Regional Office for South Asia, welcomed the policy and pointed to an estimate that one in seven adolescents aged 10 to 19 worldwide lives with a mental health condition. She said a teacher who notices a change in a student's behaviour and takes time to listen without judgement can make it easier for that student to ask for help. In a school setting, that first conversation can help a student understand who else is available to support them and what the next step might involve.

From a first conversation to specialist support

UNESCO's review called for clear pathways so teachers know how to listen, offer initial support and connect students with counsellors. A teacher's part in that process is to give a student room to speak and help them reach someone who can provide further support. The proposed staffing ratios address access to counsellors, and the referral guidance addresses how students can reach them when a concern is raised.

When a student needs specialist assessment or treatment, the review recommends a referral to a qualified health professional with support continuing at school. That continuation matters because students still spend much of their time in education settings after a referral is made. Clear responsibilities can help the people around a student understand who is handling the referral and who remains available to them during the school day.

Privacy protections, safe ways to raise concerns and clear procedures for responding to crises were also part of UNESCO's recommendations. A student deciding whether to talk may want to know who will be told and what will happen once they share a concern. Schools need procedures that staff and students can understand, especially when a situation calls for a quick response and several people may have responsibilities.

Putting Ehsaas 2026 into practice across Delhi

UNESCO is continuing its collaboration with Delhi's Directorate of Education to help teachers, counsellors and school leaders put the guidance into practice. That work involves making sure people in different roles understand how to respond when a student seeks help, including when to involve a counsellor and when a concern needs specialist attention. School leaders have a role in making those arrangements clear enough for staff to use and for students and families to understand.

The policy's proposed staffing levels give schools and colleges a concrete measure of counselling access. Its wider approach asks institutions to consider whether students feel safe raising concerns, whether they can take part in decisions that affect their well-being and whether the adults around them know how to respond. For a student who decides to ask for help, the practical test will be whether someone listens, explains what comes next and stays available as the student works through it.

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