​Jordan's Court ‌of Cassation upheld ​on Sunday death sentences for the perpetrators of a church ‌attack that killed 9 people in October, the Jordanian state news agency reported.

Jordan sentenced three men ‌to death earlier this month for the church ‌attack. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud on ⁠October ​23, killing nine ⁠people and wounding 34 in a rare attack on ⁠the country's Christian minority. The court had convicted the ​men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting ⁠in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes ⁠and ​promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

Sunday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed, ⁠the state news agency said. The deadly church attack prompted ⁠Jordanian ⁠strikes in Syria against groups it linked to the attack.