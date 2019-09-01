Rajasthan launches integrated health insurance plan

The Rajasthan government on Sunday launched an integrated health plan by merging the Centre's Ayushman Bharat with the state's Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme. Called the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme, it would benefit over 1.10 crore families, claimed an official statement.

Under the plan, free medical care will be provided on the basis of the caste-based census, socio-economic status and to those selected under the National Food Security Act, the official statement said. Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said those covered under the scheme would have cashless access to all medical facilities.

Families covered under the Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme would continue to receive medical treatment as earlier, he said. Dr Sharma said the scope of the scheme had been extended by adding more beneficiaries.

At present, the scheme can be availed at all private and government hospitals affiliated with the Bhamashah scheme. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said the new scheme would benefit over two-third families of the state.

