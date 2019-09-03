Homeopathy: The Proven Treatment Method for PCOS

Dr. Batra's has successfully treated over 4500 patients of PCOS, here are a few of their stories

"I was suffering from hair loss because of my hormonal imbalance, thanks to my treatment at Dr. Batra's I feel happy to see that my natural hair growth is back," Mrs. Banerjee, Kolkata

"I am very happy with my treatment, in just 3 months my hormonal imbalance was corrected and my acne disappeared completely," Ms. Roohi, Bangalore

"I lost 10kg and my menses regularized, thanks to my PCOS treatment at Dr. Batra's," Mrs. Mehta, Ajmer

"My depression, low feelings, and sadness disappeared when my PCOS was treated. Thank you Dr. Batra's," Mrs. Gurwinder, Jalandhar

For years now, women around the world have been told that Polycystic Ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is not just silent but also deadly. 1 in 10 women of childbearing age are affected by this ailment and at least half of them go undiagnosed1. An endocrine system disorder is known to cause diabetes, liver disease, endometrial cancer, and heart disease, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is also the root cause of obesity, severe acne and even hair loss which can lead to low self-esteem issues. While it is a genetic, hormonal, metabolic and reproductive disorder, this World PCOS awareness month, Dr. Batra's highlights how PCOS and PCOS symptoms are not just easy to manage but can also be predicted ahead of time.

Women with PCOS produce a larger amount of male hormones and not enough female hormones, which affects ovulation. In patients of PCOS, the ovaries are typically enlarged and may even contain multiple small cysts. Women know their bodies best and they need to gauge whether their mood swings, uncontrolled weight gain, increased acne, irregular periods and unwanted facial hair growth are the result of an underlying issue i.e PCOS.

According to a study conducted by the US National Library of Medicine (National Institutes of Health) on women with PCOS and their first-degree female relatives i.e. mothers or sisters, it was found that 67% of the mothers and 87% of the sisters were also affected. In fact, it is said that 61% of first-degree female relatives of PCOS patients have a chance of also being affected by the ailment. What is alarming is that while studies have shown that a cluster of genes is responsible for the ailment and its manifestation, researchers and scientists cannot accurately predict which family members will inherit the ailment and which will not and therefore most conventional methods of PCOS treatment have not been able to accurately remedy the problem.

Raising awareness about PCOS, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient, and Founder, Dr. Batra's Group of Companies said, "Women truly run the world. As primary caregivers, they often neglect themselves in their service of others. This World PCOS awareness month, we would like to take care of them. In my 45 years of practice, I have seen a lot of women that complain of hair loss, acne and hormonal issues only to out that what they are actually suffering from is PCOS. It is important to understand what the root cause of symptoms is and therefore timely diagnosis is key."

Most conventional PCOS treatments are it surgery or hormonal treatments have side effects like unnecessary risks and a recurrence rate of 90% in the case of surgery and cervical and uterine cancers in the case of hormonal treatments.

A study presented at the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Traditional & Alternative Medicine proved that out of sample size 132 PCOS patients that remained untreated by conventional medicine, 91 of the cases were successfully treated using Homeopathy5.

Homeopathy focuses on the root cause of an ailment and works to correct hormonal imbalance, regularizing ovulation as well as restoring menstrual normalcy. Homeopathy for PCOS is an individualized treatment and therefore effectively addresses and helps to treat the associated symptoms of PCOS effectively.

Some homeopathic remedies for treating PCOS and associated complaints are:

Hair loss & PCOS : Weisbaden, Arnica, Thuja, Acid flour, China

: Weisbaden, Arnica, Thuja, Acid flour, China Acne & PCOS : Berberis aquafolium, Phosphorus, Silicea, Sulphur, Calcaria-sulph, Borax, Hepar- sulph, Kali-brom

: Berberis aquafolium, Phosphorus, Silicea, Sulphur, Calcaria-sulph, Borax, Hepar- sulph, Kali-brom Infertility:Pulsatilla, sepia, terantula, apis, lycopodium, lachesis

(Please do not self-medicate. Consult a homeopath for appropriate dosage and duration of treatment).

