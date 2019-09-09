International Development News
U.S. recorded 7 new cases of measles last week

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 19:33 IST
Image Credit: NZ Herald

The United States recorded seven new measles cases last week, taking the total cases for the year to 1,241 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states as of Sept. 5.

COUNTRY : United States
