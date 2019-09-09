U.S. recorded 7 new cases of measles last week

The United States recorded seven new measles cases last week, taking the total cases for the year to 1,241 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states as of Sept. 5.

