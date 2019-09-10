Fire in Guj hosp: Children shifted, no injuries reported

Forty-five patients, including35 children, were shifted safely to other wards after a firebroke out in the paediatric unit of state-run SSG Hospital inGujarat's Vadodara late Tuesday afternoon, an official said

Hospital Superintendent Dr Deveshwar Pandey said thefire started in the second floor of the three-storeyedpaediatric unit, adding that the damage was restricted to anair-conditioning unit and window panes, and all medicalrecords were safe

"No one was injured in the incident. We shifted 35children and 10 adult patients to other wards. The fire seemsto have started in an air-conditioning unit as thick blacksmoke was coming out of it. The fire brigade doused itquickly," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)