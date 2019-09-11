International Development News
Dutch doctor acquitted in case of euthanasia of patient with dementia

Reuters Amsterdam
Updated: 11-09-2019 17:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Dutch doctor was acquitted on Wednesday of all charges for the euthanasia of an elderly patient who suffered from dementia.

Judges at the Hague District Court found the patient had expressly requested euthanasia at an earlier stage in her disease, and the doctor had acted carefully in accordance with the law in the case, consulting other doctors and the patient's family, and on the basis of her will.

Euthanasia is legal under Dutch law under restricted conditions, including that a patient be undergoing unbearable suffering with no hope of recovery, and wishes to die.

COUNTRY : Netherlands
