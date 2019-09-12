Meghalaya health insurance scheme records 54pc registration

The Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) -- a convergence of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat -- has recorded 54 per cent registration in the state, a minister said on Wednesday. Over 6,000 hospitals have been empanelled across the country under the MHIS scheme, Health Minister A L Hek said.

He was replying to a call attention motion during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The minister also rubbished reports that claimed empanelled hospitals outside the state were denying treatment to patients from Meghalaya.

The central government had last year launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, and is likely to benefit more than 10 crore poor families across the country..

