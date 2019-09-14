SAC approves 'policy document' for setting up two medi-cities in J-K

The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Saturday approved the 'Policy Document' for setting up of two medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir along with identification and transfer of land by the revenue department for the purpose. The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here, also approved enhancement in strength of medical officers to pave way for fresh recruitment of nearly 800 doctors besides opening 41 new Jan Aushadhi and retail pharmacy stores, an official said.

With the establishment of medi-cities, he said the health care delivery system in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive a major boost. The policy document underlines detailed procedure for establishing the medi-cities including its scope and facilities, responsibilities of investors or promoters and various operational modalities.

The state administration would invite private partners to set up the medi-cities and would notify identified geographies in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. "The private investor will be required to design, finance, construct, equip the medi-city with necessary medical and non-medical infrastructure and run and maintain the facility," the official said.

"The state administration will support in providing land, financial aid and assistance subject to the 'State Health Care Investment Policy-2019," he added. He further said that the government would also facilitate fast clearance of project proposals through a web based single window system allowing investors to avail the necessary approvals to establish and start their business operations through a single platform without any physical touch point with the approving or licensing authorities.

An Apex Level Project Clearance Committee (ALPCC) will be set up by the Health and Medical Education Department for speedy clearance of the project proposals, he said. With a view to promoting healthcare infrastructure in J&K, government in the month of March approved the 'State Health Care Investment Policy-2019'.

The policy offers various incentives to the private investors and entrepreneurs to set up health care facilities that aim at improving accessibility of people to quality health services including promotion and establishment of hospitals and medical and allied educational institutions. The policy also envisages declaration of well defined geographical areas having potential and being conducive for development as medi-city to promote medical tourism in J&K.

The spokesman said the SAC also accorded sanction to the enhancement of posts under training reserve from existing 6 per cent to 20 per cent and deputation reserve from existing 4 per cent to 20 per cent of the duty posts in respect of medical officers in the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted Service). The sanctioned strength of the posts of medical officers is 3781 comprising 3151 duty posts and 630 reserve posts, he said.

With the increase in the reserve posts, he said the sanctioned strength of the post of medical officers will raise to 4726 posts. Consequently, more than 800 posts of medical officers would accrue for reference to J&K Public Service Commission for recruitment.

The recruitment against these posts would help the department to operate the health institutions situated in peripheral and far-flung areas, the spokesman said. In another decision, the spokesperson said 41 new medical stores would be opened in Jammu and Kashmir as the SAC reviewed the progress of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna Kendra (PMBJPK) and Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) initiative.

Till now, 57 stores have been opened in the state, out of which 45 are being run successfully by private entrepreneurs. Opening of additional 25 stores is in the pipeline, the official said. Similarly, the spokesperson said the sites for 16 AMRIT retail pharmacy stores have been identified in various districts and the MoU has been signed between the intending health institutions of Jammu and Kashmir provinces and HLL Life Care Limited, New Delhi for the purpose.

These stores will provide generic and life saving branded drugs under one roof, he said.

