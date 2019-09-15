One of separated conjoined twins lacks proper skull, needs

Two years after the conjoined twins were separated at the heads, one will have to undergo a procedure to reconstruct his skull as he does not have a proper one, Odisha minister Pratap Jena said on Sunday. Following the surgery to separate Jaga and Kalia, Jaga's condition improved rapidly but Kalia is suffering from certain deficiencies and is under observation, doctors said.

"But Jaga has no proper skull. He will have to undergo a surgery for which bone will be procured from a bone bank," Jena, the panchayati raj and law minister, told reporters after visiting the twins at the hospital. Jaga, who is around 4-and-a-half-years now, wears a small helmet for protecting his head, Jena said.

The minister said the state government will provide all assistance for carrying out the skull reconstruction procedure and probably Jaga can go to school after the surgery. Jaga and Kalia who were separated at their heads in the AIIMS, New Delhi in 2017, were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their return to Odisha on September 7..

