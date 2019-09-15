Centre issued 31 lakh Unique Disability ID cards to disabled

The Centre has issued 31 lakh Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards to differently-abled people across the country so far, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said here on Sunday. The government has also filled 15,000 jobs that were meant for disabled during the past five years, he said at an event here.

"The government started issuing Universal ID cards to the disabled. So far 31 lakh Unique Disability ID cards have already been issued. These cards would also be linked to the Aadhar card to help persons with disabilities (PwD) all over the country in a seamless fashion," Gurjar said.

The department had initiated a Unique Disability Identification project with a view to creating a national database for PwDs, to issue a unique disability ID (UDID) card along with a disability certificate to everyone. He said the Narendra Modi-led Government has increased 'divyang' categories from the earlier seven to 21 to enable many such people to avail facilities under various schemes.

Hitting out at the previous UPA government at the Centre, the minister said the previous regimes never used to utilize the budget allotted each year for the disabled completely. However, under the Modi regime, funds are used within six months and his department seeks additional funds from the Finance Ministry.

Under the free cochlear implant scheme, the government has so far issued 2,065 devices were issued to people with a hearing problem, he noted.

