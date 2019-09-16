No new measles cases in US in week ended Sept 12 - CDC

There were no new cases of measles in the United States in the week ended September 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Even in the week before that, the US recorded only seven new measles cases last week, which was the lowest number so far this year.

The impressive weekly decrease is the latest indication that the measles outbreak in US is slowing from the dozens of cases reported per week earlier this year.

The disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning there was no continuous transmission of the disease for a year. Still, cases of the virus occur and spread via travelers coming from countries where measles is common. CDC officials have said the country risks losing its measles elimination status if the outbreak, which began last October in New York state, continues until next month. Failure to vaccinate poses a public health risk to vulnerable people unable to receive the vaccine, health officials have warned.