Apollo Hospitals launches new health programme

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday unveiled Apollo ProHealth programme equipped with personalised health risk assessment and enabled by artificial intelligence. The programme was especially curated and conceptualised by experts of the hospital on preventive healthcare.

ProHealth empowers individuals and businesses with actionable health analytics, to know and eradicate health risks and help lead a healthier life, a press release said here. The programme brings technology and human elements together by providing a personal mentor to guide an individual to stay focused on health track and gain better health.

The city-based major claimed ProHealth was the first predictive, proactive and comprehensive health management programme in the country. "The world is facing a tsunami of non-communicable diseases that is threatening young generations. An economy like ours needs healthy citizens to realise its true potential. This is not possible with the growing menace of lifestyle diseases or non-communicable diseases, diabetes and stroke," chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Prathap C Reddy said.

"Apollo ProHealth is an innovative giant step towards changing the way we treat our health. A true healer heals before there is need to heal", he said. According to him, about 80 per cent mortality due to non-communicable diseases is preventable and Apollo ProHealth programme would help prevent these preventable deaths, he said.

Apollo ProHealth launched in Chennai and Hyderabad would be introduced in all metro cities across the country, the release said..

