Govt doctor held while taking bribe to operate on patient

A doctor, posted in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, was allegedly caught on Wednesday while accepting bribe to perform a surgery, the Lokayukta police said on Wednesday. Dr Sunil Kumar Yadav was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 at his private clinic, said J P Verma, deputy superintendent, Lokayukta Police.

Pramod Kumar Nareti had filed a complaint with the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta that Yadav had demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 to operate on his father Sonulal Nareti for hernia. The surgery at the government hospital should not have cost anything to the patient.

A trap was laid and Dr Yadav was arrested while allegedly taking the bribe. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, Verma said..

