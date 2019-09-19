IAEA’s conference tries to find out new solutions to deal cardiovascular diseases in women

While anyone thinks of heart attack or heart stroke, the symptoms first thing come to human mind are pain in the chest and numbness in the left arm. Very few people know that women often suffer from the similar condition but tend to experience different signs. Experts believe they may experience pain in their necks, jaws, backs and not necessarily in the chest. Due to this, they or surrounding people may fail to understand they are having heart attack.

This was one of the topics discussed at the side event Improving the Management of Cardiovascular Diseases in Women, which took place today on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 63rd General Conference. The pivotal role of nuclear techniques in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in women was reviewed at the conference by the experts.

Panel experts showcased how early evaluation and appropriate intervention — including adopting healthy habits, such as appropriate diet and physical activity — can save lives and how nuclear techniques can support health professionals in managing patients effectively and in coming up with a timely and appropriate treatment.

The Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, Najat Mokhtar said, "Despite the significance and impact of cardiovascular diseases on women's lives, and society at large, not enough attention is given to this epidemic and its relation to women specifically." "Medical imaging in nuclear cardiology offers strategic advantages in both diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making and enables early diagnosis, selection of appropriate therapy and treatment follow-up. Nuclear techniques provide an excellent opportunity to understand the patient's pathology to help facilitate tailored clinical management — for both men and women," he added.

These days, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of major death for women globally. Reports say that out of 430 million global new cases of cardiovascular diseases each year, 250 million occur in women. Every year, heart attacks alone take the lives of 3.3 million women per year among 250 million occur in women. The renowned cardiologist and nuclear cardiologist at the Institute of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery in La Habana, Cuba, Amalia Peix said that women lack the 'typical' symptoms linked with a cardiovascular event.

According to Elba Etchebehere, Professor at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and Director of a chain of private nuclear medicine laboratories (MND group) in Brazil, the reason why women feel pain elsewhere is because women have smaller arteries. "By recognizing the atypical symptoms fast and receiving timely and appropriate treatment, we augment the chance to save lives," Etchebehere said.

"We need to empower women, those whose lives depend on them, society at large, health care providers and the medical community to take this epidemic seriously and understand the implications if we do not work together to learn to recognize the warning signs," said Diana Paez, Section Head of the Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Imaging Section.

The event's speakers also discussed IAEA initiatives that provide support countries in combating the burden of the disease in a coordinated approach. These include online seminars in nuclear cardiology, an interactive eLearning module, and NUCARD, a mobile App developed to provide guidance on the appropriate use on nuclear cardiology scans.

"This discussion will help us understand the particularities of cardiovascular diseases in women and will support policymakers' efforts in adopting policies and plans tailored to their needs," said Mary Alice Hayward, Deputy Director-General of the IAEA's Department of Management, at the event.