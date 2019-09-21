International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Congo to deploy second Ebola vaccine

Reuters Kinshasa
Updated: 21-09-2019 16:13 IST
Congo to deploy second Ebola vaccine

Image Credit: Twitter(@OMSRDCONGO)

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that they plan to introduce a second Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, to counter the ongoing outbreak.

The team overseeing Congo's Ebola response did not say in a statement when exactly the J&J vaccine would be introduced. It will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck, which has been administered to more than 225,000 people since August of last year.

Also Read: WHO working with health authorities to boost cholera surveillance in Sudan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Congo Dem Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019