Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Bengals WR Ross reportedly out several games

Cincinnati wideout John Ross will miss multiple games due to a right shoulder injury sustained during the Bengals' Monday night loss in Pittsburgh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Per NFL Network, Ross' absence could be "in the range of a month or so." Ross had his arm in a sling after the 27-3 defeat, which dropped the Bengals to 0-4. The team has been without star wideout A.J. Green since training camp, and Green is expected to miss a few more games. IAAF chief Coe says athletes must choose coaches carefully

Athletes must choose their coaches carefully to avoid any risk of guilt by association, global athletics boss Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday, two days after a four-year ban was handed to leading American coach Alberto Salazar. Coe, speaking to a group of news agency reporters including Reuters, also defended the organization of the world athletics championships in Qatar, saying that the athletes were not worried about small attendances at the Khalifa stadium. Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, including Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar was punished for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes. Seahawks put strong Thursday mark on line vs. Rams

NFL coaches generally hate playing in the Thursday night game, as there is little time to prepare after playing Sunday. But it doesn't seem to bother Seattle's Pete Carroll. Nats stun Hader, Brewers in NL wild-card game

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto tracked a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader and quickly recognized a fastball down the middle of the plate. He ripped the ball into right field -- and helped send Washington into the next round of the playoffs. Djokovic, Pouille through to Japan Open quarter-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Japanese wildcard Go Soeda 6-3 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday. Djokovic, who returned to the tour after nursing a shoulder injury that led to his U.S. Open fourth round withdrawal, was on point with his serve, firing 10 aces and winning a remarkable 81% of his first service points. MLB roundup: A's select Manaea for wild-card start

The Oakland Athletics tabbed left-hander Sean Manaea to start the American League wild-card game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Manaea missed most of the season after left shoulder surgery, but he has been superb since returning to the majors. He went 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in five starts, posting 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings, while giving up just 16 hits and seven walks. Heat F Johnson fails conditioning tests, sent home

The Miami Heat sent veteran forward James Johnson home from training camp Tuesday for failing to meet the team's conditioning standards. Johnson, 32, was deemed not physically ready to begin training camp practices on Monday, when the Heat convened for media day activities. Instead of joining his teammates during their first on-court action on Tuesday, he was told to leave the team hotel. Andreescu advances to Beijing last 16, Barty in quarters

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was forced to dig deep in the second set to beat Elise Mertens in straight sets, winning 6-3 7-6(5) to move into the last 16 of the China Open in Beijing on Wednesday. Canadian fifth seed Andreescu, who needed three sets to dispatch her Belgian opponent in the U.S. Open quarter-finals last month, fought back from 4-1 down in the second set and also saved a set point to win in an hour and 55 minutes. Murray wins battle of Britons to set up Thiem clash in Beijing

Andy Murray extended his winning run in Beijing by beating fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the China Open quarter-finals where he will face top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria. Murray, who won his first ATP tour singles encounter in nine months at Zhuhai last week, was made to fight for two hours and 52 minutes and won consecutive tour matches for the first time since his hip resurfacing surgery in January.

