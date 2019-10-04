Vaping-linked lung injury kills 18, sickens 1,000 in US: Officials

The number of patients suffering from probable lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette use has surged to 1,080, US health authorities said on Thursday.

The death toll from the outbreak now stands at 18, they said.

"The increase of 275 cases since last week is a combination of new patients becoming ill in the past two weeks and recent reporting of previously-identified patients," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

