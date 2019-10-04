Doctor from Mangaluru on Texas medical board

Dr Sathish Nayak of Mangaluru has been appointed as one of the six members of Texas Medical Medical Board for the term ending in April, 2025. The appointment was made by Austin Governor Greg Abbott, a press release here said.

Practice of medicine in the state of Texas is monitored by this board. Nayak's family in the city received the news with excitement.

His brother-in-law and former president of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Rammohan Pai Maroor said Nayak had worked hard to attain this position and the whole family is elated at the news. Nayak is a member of the American Medical Association, Texas Association of Family Physicians, American Academy of Family Medicine in addition to the new appointment.

He is also a trustee of Hindu Association of west Texas. Nayak studied MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, Doctor of Medicine in family medicine from Westchester Country Medical Centre and a doctor of medicine in transitional medicine from the University of Maryland.

He has been owning Medical Spa in Andres, Texas, for 14 years. Andres in Texas is a small community of 18,000 people.

He has been practising there for the past 17 years. Earlier he was in Carthage, Illinois, where he practised for five years.

This is also a small rural area with only 3,000 people, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)