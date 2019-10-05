Doctors save baby weighing 580 gm at Nagapattinam GH

Neonatologists at the government general hospital here saved an infant weighing just 580 gm at birth by incubating it for 147 days and helped it grow to 2.1 kg before discharging it on Saturday. Deputy director of health services Kala said Latha of a fishing hamlet was admitted to the hospital on May 10 and she gave birth to a girl under normal delivery the same day.

Though the baby was born full-term, it was too small and weighed just about 580 gm, said the deputy Director. The baby was immediately moved to the neonatal ICU and was put on ventilator.

A team led by neonatologist Dr Jayachandran treated the baby for 147 days. The baby grew to a healthier 2.1-kg and was discharged on Saturday, said the deputy director. Medical superintendent Kader and resident medical officer Murugappan named the baby as Jhansirani and handed over the baby to her parents.

Parents of the infant thanked the medical team and the nursing assistant Sathya, who took care of the baby in the neonatal ICU for 147 days. The deputy director pointed out that Jhansirani was the third lowest-weighing baby to be saved in the country.

The other two babies weighed about 380 gm and 530 gm respectively at birth..

