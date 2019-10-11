Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Healthier diet may help lift depression symptoms

Young adults who eat poorly and feel blue might be able to perk themselves up by switching to a healthier diet, a small study suggests. In a randomized trial, men and women aged 17-35 in Australia who switched to a healthier diet had fewer depression symptoms after three weeks. And those who kept up the healthy eating for three months continued to feel better than at the start, researchers report in the journal PLoS ONE. U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 26, illnesses to 1,299

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 26 deaths and 1,299 confirmed and probable cases so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,080 cases and 18 deaths from the illness. Men who conceive with assisted reproduction at increased prostate cancer risk

Men who conceive children using assisted reproduction techniques (ART) like in vitro fertilization (IVF) are more likely to develop prostate cancer and may benefit from screening, a recent study suggests. Researchers examined data on 1.18 million Swedish fathers, including almost 21,000 who conceived using IVF and nearly 15,000 who used a technology known as intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) to conceive. New York City sues online e-cigarette retailers over age verification

New York City has sued more nearly two dozen online e-cigarette retailers, accusing them of selling their products to underage New Yorkers, the city announced Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday evening in Brooklyn federal court, targets 22 companies including Artison Vapor Franchise LLC, Eliquidstop.com and Vapor 4 Life Holdings Inc. All of them are located outside New York. More U.S. heart disease patients may be choosing to die at home

Fewer U.S. patients with cardiovascular disease are dying in hospitals and more of them are dying at home, a new analysis suggests. Between 2003 and 2017, among the more than 12 million Americans who died of cardiovascular disease, the proportion dying at home rose from 23% to 31%, researchers report in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. U.S. appeals court will not disqualify judge in opioid cases or delay trial

A federal appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for a landmark trial over the nation's opioid crisis, rejecting a bid by eight drug retailers and distributors to disqualify the judge, and a request by Ohio and other U.S. states to delay an Oct. 21 trial. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who oversees nationwide opioid litigation, had not created an appearance of bias against the drug industry through his rulings, public statements, and efforts to encourage settlements. Congo's Ebola outbreak slows but still entrenched in insecure areas: WHO

The Ebola epidemic in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been confined to a rural area rife with militias and people on the move, making it harder to stamp out altogether, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Only 14 confirmed infections were reported last week, the lowest in a year and down from 51 in mid-September and 126 in April at the peak of the outbreak, WHO figures show. Amid vaping crisis, U.S. to issue new advice for doctors focused on lung infections

U.S. health officials are preparing to release new guidance for doctors stressing the need to ask every patient with an apparent respiratory infection about their vaping history. The updated guidance will also advise physicians on how to diagnose and manage patients who may have both a lung infection and a vaping injury. U.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday urged parties that will benefit from a proposed settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP to focus on addressing the opioid addiction crisis and avoid battling over the deal's billions of dollars. The outline of a proposed settlement that Purdue values at more than $10 billion was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York on Tuesday. International donors to pledge 13.8 billion euros to tackle AIDS: Macron

International donors have agreed to pledge 13.8 billion euros ($15.21 billion) to tackle AIDS, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron added that Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates was part of a group of international donors pledging new money.

