Proceedings of draw of lots for selection of NMC members to be milestone

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare presided over the proceedings of the draw of lots for selection of part-time members of NMC, here today, in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of Health and Family Welfare. This was conducted in the presence of senior officers from the Ministry and mediapersons.

Terming it historic, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that it is a huge and visionary reform in the medical education sector by the NDA Government under the leadership of our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, and will prove to be a milestone in the years to come. He further stated that as promised, the process of selecting its members is being completed in a time-bound manner. "We had 9 months to select the members of the NMC, and within a short span of two months, we have framed the rules, notified them and also carried out the process of selection of the part-time members of the NMC today. To ensure probity and integrity of the highest order, a compact body is being selected through a transparent mechanism and representation of States and State Councils in rotation. This will facilitate faster decision making also," Dr. Harsh Vardhan added.

The Union Health Minister further stated that the inclusion of members from diverse backgrounds for balanced policy prescriptions is also being ensured.

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019 received the assent of the President on 08th August 2019 and was published in the Official Gazette on the same day. The Central Government sought nominations from the States / UTs and State Medical Councils (SMCs) for the constitution of the Medical Advisory Council under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

The following Rules have been published in the Gazette on 13th September 2019 and 16th September 2019 under the Act:-

The National Medical Commission (Manner of Appointment and Nomination of Members, their Salary, Allowances and Terms and Conditions of Service, and Declaration of Assets, Professional and Commercial Engagements) Rules, 2019.

The National Medical Commission, Autonomous Boards (Manner of Appointment of Fourth Member and the Salary, Allowances and Terms and Conditions of Service, and Declaration of Assets, Professional and Commercial Engagements of President and Members) Rules, 2019.

The National Medical Commission (Submission of List of Medical Professionals) Rules, 2019.

The National Medical Commission, Medical Advisory Council (Qualification and Experience of Residuary Member) Rules, 2019.

The National Medical Commission (Annual Statement of Accounts, Submission of Annual Report and Other Reports and Statements) Rules, 2019.

After receiving the nominations from the States/UTs and SMCs, the Medical Advisory Council was constituted vide notification dated 10th and 11th October, 2019 which consists of representatives of all the 36 States / UTs and 29 State Medical Council (The State of Meghalaya does not have an SMC and no UT except Delhi have SMC).

(With Inputs from PIB)