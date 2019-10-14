Devdiscourse in collaboration with BPSMV to launch ‘Mother, Not Patient!’ global campaign

Devdiscourse, the global media platform is slated to launch 'Mother, Not Patient!' campaign on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in association with the Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Sonepat (India). The campaign will be launched at the university campus.

'Mother, Not Patient!' campaign is intended to launch with the objective in addressing diverse physical and psychological troubles that women face during pregnancy and childbirth. The foremost intension of this campaign is to ensure that the doctors and hospital staffs abandon addressing the 'To Be Mothers' as patients. Instead, they should give them respect and address them as 'To Be Mothers' or something similar to treat with respect and dignity.

The various cultures across the planet have always worked on new methods of nurturing good thoughts during pregnancy. Undeniably, there is a global decline in the milieu of positive thinking caused by urbanization, modernization and breaking down of nuclear family-practice, in addition, the constant efforts of the medical professionals and hospitals in addressing the expecting mothers ('To Be Mothers') as 'patients' also affect their severe socio-psychological behaviours. This socio-psychological pressure adversely affects their mental well-being and forces them to surrender in the hands of greedy healthcare professionals who trap them in the web of profiteering.

The campaign, in sooth, does not only revolve around the endeavour in influencing the doctors, nurses and hospital-runners to stop calling 'To Be Mothers' as 'patients'. It also focuses on the widely-spread profiteering mindset of the healthcare professionals who hardly prefer any pregnant woman to experience successful normal delivery. This practice of the healthcare professionals are leading to alarming rise in cesarean deliveries, which is destroying the health of 'To Be Mothers' and future generations. The volunteer program will continue to run once the campaign 'Mother Not Patient!' is officially launched on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

"Devdiscourse is of the very strong opinion that like many other problems in the 21st century, and negative communication is the root cause of this tragedy. We also firmly believe that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare," opined Mr. J P Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Devdiscourse and Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

"In pursuance to its commitment as a global media platform, Devdiscourse announces the launch of the campaign titled 'Mother, Not Patient!' to empower the 'To Be Mothers' socio-psychologically," added Mr Singh during the launch.

The sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' cannot be jotted down in few words. Recently, the World Health Organization published a report with more shocking facts about sufferings of pregnant women in Asia and Africa. The reports claimed that the women are often mocked, abused, tortured and even slapped in the delivery room by healthcare professionals during delivery pain. They become compelled to tolerate the cruelty and insensitive behaviour as lone sufferers due to the absence of relatives, even the husband in the delivery room. There are several studies to suggest that the mistreatment with 'To Be Mothers' in delivery rooms is not confined only in developing countries but also prevalent in developed countries of Europe and America as well.

These inhuman practices violate the reproductive rights of women. Besides, they are also harmful to their health, reproductive health and safe motherhood. Therefore, Devdiscourse feels there is an urgent requirement of multi-level sensitization of healthcare professionals, relatives and society at large on how to behave with 'To Be Mothers'. The campaign 'Mother Not Patient!' aims to bring awareness among the common people, health professionals, young people and To Be Mothers in India and abroad.

"I congratulate Devdiscourse for taking this important initiative to achieve one of the most important goals of SDGs "good health and well-being" particularly of mothers. Not 'patient' but 'Mother' is a step towards realizing the fact that women should not be treated as patients, rather 'To Be a Mother' who needs love, respect and care. In the present times, a lot of attention is paid on C-section deliveries without thinking about the harmful effects of it on the mother and child. Need of the hour is to make C-section only for critical situations and stop pressurizing from the humanitarian ground for noble cause," said Dr Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya.

"The health professionals shouldn't treat 'To Be Mothers' as patients but have patience while dealing with them," added Dr. Panwar.