Indian-origin doctor named chair of oncology department at US-based Cleveland Clinic

An Indian-origin doctor has been appointed the new chair of the Hematology/Medical Oncology Department at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit multispecialty academic medical centre founded in Ohio in 1921. Jame Abraham, in his new role, will recruit and develop staff, and guide the department's focus on patient access and a multidisciplinary approach to care, a press release said.

Abraham, who earned his medical degree from Calicut Medical College in Kerala, currently serves as the director of the Breast Oncology Programme at Taussig Cancer Institute and co-director of the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program. He is also a professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

A member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Breast Cancer Committee, he is also vice chair of the Research Strategy Committee of NRG Oncology, and a member of the Breast Cancer Working Committee for NRG Oncology. He is the vice chair of the Research Review Committee for the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP). As the national principal investigator of multiple breast cancer clinical trials, Abraham has published and presented more than 200 papers.

Brian Bolwell, chairman of Taussig Cancer Institute said Abraham has "exhibited a passion for department and caregiver development, and elevating our national reputation.” Abraham said he looks forward to further building Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute’s position in hematology and medical oncology.

"I am honoured to serve patients who choose Cleveland Clinic for advanced cancer treatment and to support the department's committed and passionate caregivers," he said. He completed his residency at the University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine, followed by a medical oncology fellowship from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and hematology fellowship from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health.

Cleveland Clinic is known for many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the US. The US News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey.

