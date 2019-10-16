Two fruit dealers injured in militant attack in J-K's Shopian

Two fruit dealers were injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The fruit dealers, who were non-locals, were shot at and injured by militants at Trenz in Shopian in the evening, a police official said.

He said the duo was rushed to the Pulwama district hospital and later referred to a super speciality hospital in Srinagar. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical, the official said.

This is third such incident in as many days in the Valley. MIJ AD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)