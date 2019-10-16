241 Guj pharmacists lose registration for renting licences

Gujarat State Pharmacy Council (GSPC) on Wednesday said it has cancelled the registration of 241 pharmacists in the state in the last six months for giving their licenses on rent to drug stores and taking up a job elsewhere, which is "illegal" as per norms. Apart from suspending their licenses, the GSPC also imposed fine on these pharmacists for indulging in this malpractice prohibited under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Of these, 103 pharmacists faced suspension very recently following a decision taken in this regard during the executive committee meeting of the GSPC, its president Montubhai Patel said. Many other pharmacists are also under the scanner and warnings have been issued to them already, he added.

"This is the first time in India when such large number of pharmacists have been penalised. We have also issued warnings to around 3,000 pharmacists who were found guilty of giving their licenses on rent to drug stores and taking up another job, which is illegal," Patel said in a statement. These erring pharmacists also include employees of several pharma companies, it added.

"Being a pharmacist is a noble profession. A drug store can sell medicines only after consulting a pharmacist present in the store. However, many of them were found to be working in companies after giving their license to these drug stores. We are in no mood to tolerate such malpractice which is bringing disrepute to this profession," Patel added..

