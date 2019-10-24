International Development News
Medicinal plants to be cultivated on banks of Ganga: Union min

  Jaipur
  Updated: 24-10-2019 18:41 IST
  Created: 24-10-2019 18:41 IST
A five km long green belt for the cultivation of medicinal plants will be developed on the banks of river Ganga, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday. Shekhawat said the ministries of Ayush and Jal Shakti have signed an agreement for the project.

Farmers will be encouraged to cultivate medicinal plants to help improve their financial condition and boost the the clean Ganga mission. Speaking at a programme organised at the national Institute of Ayurveda here, the minister said that Ayurvedic treatment and naturopathy should be popularised and farming of medicinal plants should be encouraged.

He also said that a permanent cure of several lifestyle diseases was possible only through Ayurveda. Union minister of state for Ayush, Shipad Yesso Naik, also highlighted the importance of Ayurveda in curing various physical and mental illnesses.

