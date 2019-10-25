International Development News
Development News Edition

1 in 10 children falls prey to drowning related hospitalisation, death: Study

In a new research it has been found that one in every 10 children who sustain injuries related to drowning end up dying despite comprehensive medical care after being admitted to a hospital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:30 IST
1 in 10 children falls prey to drowning related hospitalisation, death: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a new research it has been found that one in every 10 children who sustain injuries related to drowning end up dying despite comprehensive medical care after being admitted to a hospital. The study was discussed in a meeting 'American Academy of Pediatrics 2019 National Conference & Exhibition.'

"Although there has been a recent decline in drowning-related deaths in children, drowning continues to claim the lives of three children every day in the United States," said author Krishna Kishore Umapathi, MD, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. "It remains the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 14," he added.

The team of researchers analysed 2003-2016 data from a large, population-based hospital database, focusing on all patients up to 20 years of age with a diagnosis of drowning. The data revealed several demographic factors that significantly increased the risk of drowning-related hospitalizations. These included: being under 5 years of age, male, and Caucasianhaving public insurance (Medicaid)

They also discovered that drowning hospitalisations patterns were seen mostly on weekends and in a swimming pool. They occurred more frequently in the West and South than in the Northeast or Midwest. The study also identified complications from drowning that was significantly associated with a child's death after being hospitalized. These included cerebral edema, acute kidney injury, seizures, cardiac arrhythmia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome were a few to name.

Other factors associated with fewer chances of survival includes a history of autism/intellectual disability and having needed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, mechanical ventilation, or therapeutic hypothermia. In addition to the tragic toll drowning has on families and communities, hospitalizations from this preventable injury place a high financial burden on the health care system. The average drowning hospitalization charge is $41,000, the study determined. (ANI)

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. migrant policy sends thousands of children, including babies, back to Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

White House looks at Sayegh, Bondi to handle impeachment messaging -source

The White House is considering former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to handle its communications for the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the delib...

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22...

Philippine mayor on Duterte's drug list killed by gunmen

A mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes list of local officials suspected to have drug links was killed by still unidentified gunmen on Friday, the latest high-profile killing in his war on drugs. David Navarro, a town mayor in the...

UPDATE 4-UK police arrest man and woman for human trafficking over truck deaths

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested a man and a woman on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019