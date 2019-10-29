International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:50 IST
UPDATE 4-Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pfizer Inc reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday on increased sales of cancer drug Ibrance and a strong launch of new heart medicine Vyndaqel, prompting the largest U.S. drugmaker to lift its earnings forecast for the year. Pfizer raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to $2.94 to $3.00 per share from its prior estimate of $2.76 to $2.86, and its shares rose 3.6%. Analysts on average were expecting $2.82, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla, on a conference call, also raised the 2019 revenue growth forecast for the company's Upjohn unit in China to "mid-to-high single digits" from an earlier view of low-to-mid single digits, even as it prepares to spin off that business. The New York-based drugmaker announced in July it would separate the Upjohn unit, which sells off-patent branded drugs, and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, allowing Pfizer to focus on its more profitable newer medicines.

Mylan will be able to leverage a strong base in Asia through Upjohn, whose headquarters Pfizer had shifted to China, a prime market for the older branded drugs with high name recognition such as Lipitor. Mylan shares rose 2.8% to $19.51. Bourla said he envisions Pfizer as a "smaller, science-based company" following the close of the Mylan deal, expected next year.

While sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance rose 25% to $1.28 billion rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz had a sales jump of nearly 39% to $599 million, the performance of Vyndaqel out of the gate was an eye-opener. The drug, chemically known as tafamidis which was approved in May, brought in sales of $156 million, nearly double the Wall Street estimate of $82 million.

"Ibrance is back to strong growth after a period of slowing," said UBS analyst Navin Jacob, adding that "the Vyndaqel number, in particular, is impressive." Priced at $225,000 per year, Vyndaqel's high cost has faced criticism. Experts affiliated with the Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said it could become among the most costly cardiovascular treatments ever.

Investor sentiment on Pfizer has been poor since it announced the deal with Mylan, making the third-quarter beat a relief, Jacob said. Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 75 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate by 13 cents.

Total revenue fell about 5% to $12.68 billion as sales of pain treatment Lyrica, which now faces generic competition in the United States, fell by more than half to $527 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologize after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019