International Development News
Development News Edition

Gut bacteria linked to childhood obesity: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:41 IST
Gut bacteria linked to childhood obesity: Study

Researchers have found that gut bacteria and their interactions with the body's immune cells play a key role in childhood obesity, an advance that may lead to new interventions for managing the community of microbes that live in children's digestive tract. The study, published in the journal Obesity Reviews, also described how mothers' health, diet, exercise level, antibiotic use, birth method -- natural or cesarean -- and feeding method, formula or breast milk, may be linked to obesity risk in their children.

The researchers, including Hariom Yadav from the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the US, reviewed previous studies on how the interaction between gut microbiome and immune cells could be passed on from a mother to her baby as early as gestation and can contribute to childhood obesity. "The medical community used to think that obesity was a result of consuming too many calories. However, a series of studies over the past decade has confirmed that the microbes living in our gut are not only associated with obesity but also are one of the causes," Yadav said.

According to the researchers, the percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity more than tripled since the 1970s in the US. They added that obesity was increasing annually at 2.3 percent rate among school-aged children which the researchers said indicated worrisome prospects for the next generation's health.

"This compilation of current research should be very useful for doctors, nutritionists and dietitians to discuss with their patients because so many of these factors can be changed if people have enough good information," Yadav said. The researchers said having a better understanding of the roles played by microbes in the gut and obesity -- in both mothers and their children -- may help scientists design more successful treatment strategies to check the rise of obesity in children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

India has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users in the country, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday. A WhatsApp spokes...

Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near gha...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...

Cong will win local body polls: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Thursday that the party would form boards in the local bodies that are going to polls next month. Buoyed by the Congress victory in one of the two as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019