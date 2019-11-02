International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's how to survive from hazardous air pollution in Delhi

As the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in the national capital in view of the abysmal air quality index, the experts feel that people should take certain precautions to protect their health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:55 IST
Here's how to survive from hazardous air pollution in Delhi
Air pollution in Delhi has reached the hazardous level.. Image Credit: ANI

As the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in the national capital in view of the abysmal air quality index, the experts feel that people should take certain precautions to protect their health. Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, recommends against stepping out for morning walks.

"Bad air takes a toll on everyone, especially on the heart patients, pregnant women and kids. They should avoid going out during morning and evening hours," said Dr Guleria. "In the current situation, everyone should strictly avoid outdoor exercises as the ability to filter out or detoxify environmental agents and pollution is becoming low," he added.

Dr Piyush Goel, a pulmonologist from Columbia Asia Hospital, said that everyone must use the right kind of pollution mask while going to work or other places to survive the national capital's toxic air. "The normal cloth mask is not so effective as it can't stop any pollutants. Special masks such as the N99 and N95 masks, though expensive, are more effective," added Dr Goel.

Since the indoor air quality also deteriorates, Dr Arunesh Kumar, chief of Chest Institute and Respiratory Medicine, Paras Hospital, cautions Delhiites to "sprinkle water in the morning and in the evening to avoid pollution from electronic items such as air conditioners." "Using indoor plants which can purify the air inside the home is also advisable. Other than this, vaccinations are suggested to vulnerable patients, who have asthma, COPD, cardiovascular disease, cancer and those who have the transplant done," said Dr Kumar.

A layer of smog and dust particles has turned the air quality of Delhi-NCR plunging to the severe or hazardous category, making everyone cough, causing throat irritation and even spreading serious health risk. On Friday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as the air quality will have an adverse health impact on all particularly the children.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who spoke to ANI, suggested a few steps everyone must take to increase the green cover around them, given the steep increase in pollution. "The use of public transport must be increased. Steps to increase green cover shall be taken not only by the government but also by the citizens," said Jha.

A blanket of haze over Delhi thickened this morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index to 459. A Central Pollution Control Board official said the AQI entered the "severe-plus" or "emergency" category late on Thursday night, the first time since January this year. (ANI)

Also Read: RSS wants to divert people's attention from fundamental issues through NRC: CPM leader Brinda Karat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shakes Bosnia

Bosnian seismologists say a 4.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Balkan country, damaging some buildings and rattling residents. The earthquakes epicenter on Saturday afternoon was near the central Bosnian village of Turbe, but was felt ...

Report: Patriots activate WR Harry from IR

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver NKeal Harry has been activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The Patriots have yet to publicly announce the move for Harry, who began the season on inju...

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP 34 gave Kerala the lead in the first ha...

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019