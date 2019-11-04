Raj govt planning health awareness campaign

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is planning to launch a large-scale heath campaign to make people aware about prevention of diseases. "Every person has the right to get good health services from the government. Now, we are going to start a new campaign on prevention of diseases. Prevention is better than cure," Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters in Bhilwara, a textile city, where he visited a medical camp.

In rural areas, Gehlot said, people suffer due to a lack of timely treatment and it is the responsibility of community health centres and primary health centres to inform the district hospitals about patients whose disease cannot be cured at their level. "We want to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country in medical and health services," he said.

Last month in Jaipur, the chief minister had directed medical and health department officials to launch a campaign to make Rajasthan a "healthy" state. He had asked officers to prepare a campaign to create awareness about a healthy liver, hepatitis B and C and also formed a sub-group chaired by chief secretary for this.

