International Development News
Development News Edition

A good care plan can reduce number of mental illness patients ending up in hospitals

In a recent study it was found that the percentage of patients with serious mental illnesses ending up in hospital can be reduced by 40 per cent if they have a care plan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:44 IST
A good care plan can reduce number of mental illness patients ending up in hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study it was found that the percentage of patients with serious mental illnesses ending up in hospital can be reduced by 40 per cent if they have a care plan. The study was published in the journal 'Health Services Research'.

The study, which tracked 20,000 patients with a severe mental illness through the healthcare system, also found that seeing the same GP reduced the risk of unplanned hospital admission by around 25 per cent. The findings of the research revealed the importance of continuity of care at the GP's for improving health outcomes for patients with a severe mental illness, the authors of the study said.

Severe mental illnesses affect between one and two per cent of the population and include conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. People with severe mental illness often experience several other physical health problems. Their life expectancy is around 20 years shorter than the general population and they also visit A&E more often and have higher rates of unplanned hospital admissions.

Lead author of the study, Professor Rowena Jacobs from the Centre for Health Economics at the University of York, said, "Finding ways to improve health care and outcomes for patients with severe mental illness is a high priority. Seeing a GP is often the only regular point of contact with health services for this group and so it's really important that they receive high-quality care at this stage of the system." "Our study shows that continuity of care has the knock-on effect of reducing costly unplanned hospital admissions, which both saves the NHS money and could improve the stark health inequalities experienced by people with severe mental health conditions," Jacobs added.

The researchers explored two aspects of continuity of care - consistently seeing the same GP and care plans - which are documents which state what type of support is needed to meet a patient's needs. They detail a patient's history, circumstances, level of independence and include a personalised action plan for them. The researchers found that seeing the same doctor reduced the risk of having to go to A&E by 8-11 per cent and the risk of unplanned hospital admission by 23-27 per cent. Having a care plan reduced the risk of a visit to A&E by 29 per cent and an unplanned hospital admission by 32 per cent. It also reduced the risk of a patient being admitted to hospital for reasons linked to their mental health condition by 39 per cent.

The study is the first to link data sets in order to look at the entire health care pathway for patients in England. (ANI)

Also Read: Smartphone apps better remind patients to take their pills: Study

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

ExerciseNZ gave a call to a Kiwis' Parkinson patients to be more active

Richard Beddie, chief executive of Exercise NZ, says one in every 500 Kiwis suffers from Parkinsons and regular activity will help them. Parkinsons New Zealand starts its annual awareness week tomorrow. Parkinsons is the second most common ...

Seahawks' Gordon passes physical, eyes Monday return

Wide receiver Josh Gordon passed a physical with the Seattle Seahawks, clearing the way for possibly making his debut with the team next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Gordon will practice this week, according to ESPNs Adam S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019