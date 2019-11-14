International Development News
Ascensia Diabetes Care Celebrates the Important Role Families Play in Supporting People With Diabetes on World Diabetes Day 2019

Today, Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company, has launched its campaign for World Diabetes Day 2019 in celebration of the crucial support that families provide to people with diabetes.

The official theme chosen by the International Diabetes Federation for World Diabetes Day 2019 is Protect your Family. To mark this, Ascensia is publishing 24 videos which tell the personal stories of people with diabetes and their families that support them. These stories span 22 different countries and they offer unique insights into the ways that families help people with diabetes in their day to day life. By creating and sharing these videos, Ascensia is aiming to draw attention to the vital role that families play in diabetes care. From today, these videos will be available to view at www.ascensia.com/wdd2019/ and will be featured on Ascensia's social media channels.

This is the second year that 'The Family and Diabetes' has been the focus of World Diabetes Day, building on the success from 2018. This year, Ascensia asked people from across the world to share their stories about how the support they receive from their families helps them to manage their condition. The 24 families featured in this campaign offer an inspiring and exclusive view into the support that families provide, from helping with daily diabetes tasks, to lending emotional support, to encouraging healthy eating and exercise.

Michael Kloss, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care explained: "Families offer an incredible amount of support for people with diabetes. By encouraging a healthy lifestyle, families can have a huge effect on managing diabetes, as well as helping to prevent type 2 diabetes. Families also play an important role in the detection of diabetes and support daily management activities, such as monitoring of blood glucose levels and providing emotional support."

"We have seen from the incredible stories that we are publishing today that the support that families provide is invaluable. We are thrilled to be supporting World Diabetes Day again this year by highlighting the crucial role of families in discovering, preventing and managing diabetes."

He added: "As a company that provides solutions to empower people with diabetes, we also believe it is important to emphasize the impact that diabetes has on every family member, not just those with the condition. We hope that the videos of these inspirational families will help to raise awareness of diabetes globally."

The campaign looks to emulate the success of Ascensia campaigns from previous years to support World Diabetes Day. Last year, Ascensia published 38 online digital artworks, showcasing how families support and inspire people with diabetes around the world. The campaign reached over 7 million people across the globe, with content produced in 24 languages and shared across 30 countries. View last year's campaign, visit www.ascensia.com/wdd2018/

To help us celebrate the essential role of the family in diabetes care and show your support for World Diabetes Day 2019, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels and like, share or react to the inspiring stories from our campaign.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028681/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

