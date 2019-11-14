International Development News
Development News Edition

Antibiotic-resistant infections killing twice as many Americans as once thought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 06:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 05:55 IST
Antibiotic-resistant infections killing twice as many Americans as once thought
Image Credit: Public Domain Files

Nearly twice as many people are dying in the United States from antibiotic-resistant infections than previously believed, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, as so-called "superbugs" alarm experts with their rate of growth and spread.

Issuing its first comprehensive report into the growing health threat in six years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had determined that 2.8 million antibiotic resistant infections occur each year, killing 35,000 people. A 2013 CDC study estimated that 2 million Americans were infected by superbugs each year, leading to at least 23,000 deaths.

"The 2013 report propelled the nation toward critical action and investments against antibiotic resistance. Today's report demonstrates notable progress, yet the threat is still real," Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, said in a statement. Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of bacteria and other microbes that are resistant to most available drugs, raising the specter of untreatable infectious diseases that could spread rapidly.

Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, which encourages bacteria to evolve to survive by finding new ways to beat the medicines. The CDC said that 2019's higher numbers were the result of new and better data sources, not a rise in fatalities, and that in fact prevention efforts had decreased deaths from the hard-to-kill germs by 18%.

A spokeswoman for the nonprofit National Resources Defense Council, however, called even the CDC's new estimate far too low, saying that a recent Washington University study put the death toll at more than 160,000. "There is no doubt that drug-resistant infections are on the rise. While CDC's estimates have improved, they remain conservative," said Avinash Kar, a senior NRDC attorney.

"Solving antibiotic resistance will require ending the rampant overuse of these drugs in livestock. Until then, these lifesaving drugs will increasingly fail when sick people need them—and, as CDC recognized, 'everyone is at risk,'" Kar said. The NRDC said nearly two-thirds of antibiotics important for human medicine are sold for use in livestock, distributed en masse in feed or water, often to animals that are not sick.

The CDC said the antibiotic resistance "threat list" now contained 18 germs, including two more that were considered urgent: drug-resistant Candida auris and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter. Three urgent threats were identified in the 2013 report: carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Clostridioides difficile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Indias dependency on cash may slow the countrys transition to digital payments despite large numbers of internet and mobile phone users.For many citizens living in rural areas, cash is still the bedrock of daily existence because of a lack ...

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019