International Development News
Development News Edition

Gut bacteria may alter ageing process: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:29 IST
Gut bacteria may alter ageing process: Study

Microorganisms living in the gut may alter the ageing process, which could lead to the development of food-based treatment to slow it down, according to a study. All living organisms, including humans, coexist with a myriad of microbial species living in and on them.

Research conducted over the last 20 years has established the important role gut microbes play in nutrition, physiology, metabolism and behaviour, according to a team led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. Using mice, the team led by Professor Sven Pettersson from the NTU, transplanted gut microbes from old mice (24 months old) into young, germ-free mice (six weeks old).

After eight weeks, the young mice had increased intestinal growth and production of neurons in the brain, known as neurogenesis. The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, showed that the increased neurogenesis was due to an enrichment of gut microbes that produce a specific short chain fatty acid, called butyrate.

Butyrate is produced through microbial fermentation of dietary fibres in the lower intestinal tract and stimulates production of a pro-longevity hormone called FGF21, which plays an important role in regulating the body's energy and metabolism. As we age, butyrate production is reduced, the researchers said.

They then showed that giving butyrate on its own to the young germ-free mice had the same adult neurogenesis effects. "We've found that microbes collected from an old mouse have the capacity to support neural growth in a younger mouse," said Pettersson.

"This is a surprising and very interesting observation, especially since we can mimic the neuro-stimulatory effect by using butyrate alone," he said. The researchers said these results will help explore whether butyrate might support repair and rebuilding in situations like stroke, spinal damage and to attenuate accelerated aging and cognitive decline.

The team also explored the effects of gut microbe transplants from old to young mice on the functions of the digestive system. With age, the viability of small intestinal cells is reduced, and this is associated with reduced mucus production, making intestinal cells more vulnerable to damage and cell death.

However, the addition of butyrate helps to better regulate the intestinal barrier function and reduce the risk of inflammation. The team found that mice receiving microbes from the old donor gained increases in length and width of the intestinal villi -- tiny hair like structures in the wall of the small intestine.

In addition, both the small intestine and colon were longer in the old mice than the young germ-free mice. The discovery shows that gut microbes can compensate and support an ageing body through positive stimulation.

This points to a new potential method for tackling the negative effects of aging by imitating the enrichment and activation of butyrate, the researchers said. "We can conceive of future human studies where we would test the ability of food products with butyrate to support healthy aging and adult neurogenesis," said Pettersson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...

Lithuania pardons Russian spies, Moscow pledges 'reciprocal measures'

Vilnius Lithuania, Nov 15 AFP Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, prompting Moscow to announce it would respond in kind in what media said could be spy swap. Nauseda signed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019