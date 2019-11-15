Rs.75 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized, two held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs. 75 lakh were seized from a godown near here and two people held in this connection here on Friday, police said. The seizure was made based on information by two occupants of a mini van in which a small quantity of tobacco products were found kept hidden in a bag on Thursday night, they said.

The duo told Police that they used to bring the tobacco products from Bengaluru and Kerala and stock them in the godown at Mopperipalayam, about 20 km from here, for supplying to shops. The total value of the seized products was estimated to be Rs 75 lakh, police said adding further investigations were on..

