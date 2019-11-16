International Development News
Development News Edition

Smokers who switch to vaping rapidly boost heart health in trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:30 IST
Smokers who switch to vaping rapidly boost heart health in trial
Image Credit: Flickr

Chronic smokers who switched from tobacco cigarettes to e-cigarette vapes in a large randomised control trial saw a significant improvement in markers of heart health after just a month, researchers said on Friday.

In study results likely to be closely scrutinised by health specialists worldwide, British scientists found that cigarette smokers who switched to nicotine-containing vapes saw a marked boost to their vascular function - a change that could lead to a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease. "By switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes we found an average percentage point improvement of 1.5 within just one month," Jacob George, a professor of cardiovascular medicine and therapeutics at Britain's Dundee University, told a briefing about the study.

"And to put that into context, each percentage point improvement in vascular function results in a 13% reduction in cardiovascular event rates, such as heart attack." Jacob stressed, however, that the study looked specifically at vaping compared with tobacco smoking, which causes lung and other cancers and sharply increases the risk of deadly strokes, heart attacks and many other cardiovascular diseases.

"It is crucial to emphasise that e-cigarettes are not safe, just less harmful than tobacco cigarettes when it comes to vascular health," George said. "They should not be seen as harmless devices for non-smokers or young people to try." The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, will fuel further international debate about the potential risks and benefits of e-cigarettes amid more than 2,000 cases of vaping-related lung illness and more than 40 deaths in the United States in recent months.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts say their investigations suggest the injuries are linked to vapes containing THC - the component of marijuana that gets people high - and Vitamin E acetate, which is believed to be used as a cutting agent in illicit THC vaping products. British addiction and toxicology experts said last month that the American vaping illnesses were most likely "a U.S.-specific phenomenon," and there was no evidence of a similar outbreak in Britain or elsewhere where the suspect products were not widely used.

For the Dundee-led switching trial, which took two years and was funded by the British Heart Foundation charity, researchers recruited 114 long-term cigarette smokers who had smoked at least 15 cigarettes a day for at least two years. They were put into one of three groups for a month and had vascular testing before and after. One group stuck to tobacco cigarettes, the second switched to e-cigarettes with nicotine, and the third switched to e-cigarettes without nicotine.

The results showed that, whether or not the e-cigarettes contained nicotine, those who switched away from tobacco smoking found their endothelial function - a measure of how easily blood flows around the body - was significantly improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as the team beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points,...

FACTBOX-'Witness intimidation is a crime': reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a House of Representatives committee, setting up a major clash between branches of g...

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

The European Unions focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.We are ready to cooperate with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019