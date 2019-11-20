International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-Chile's police chief suspends use of rubber bullets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 14:30 IST
RPT-Chile's police chief suspends use of rubber bullets

Chile's police chief said on Tuesday he has suspended the use of rubber bullets to quell national unrest after a university study revealed they could be made up of as little as 20% rubber and contain harmful substances such as lead. Director General Mario Rozas said he had sought clarification from the manufacturer, and commissioned independent studies from within and outside of Chile, in a statement tweeted by police.

He said from now on, as a "prudent" measure the bullets could only be used, along with firearms, "as an extreme measure and exclusively for self-defense, when there is imminent danger of death." The intervention came after a study by the Universidad de Chile, commissioned by Santiago's Salvador Eye Hospital, reported that only 20% of the projectiles were made of rubber while the remainder comprised silica, barium sulfate and lead.

Many protesters say they have been blinded by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Patricio Acosta, president of Red Cross Chile, said more people had lost the use of an eye in the past three weeks than in the last 20 years. Rozas said a test by the police's own laboratory was not consistent with the university report, but had "shown differences" with the manufacturer's technical specifications.

The "rubber pellets" used by police are cartridges of 12 pellets each, measuring eight millimeters and weighing seven grams. Police have not confirmed the details of the manufacturer. Chile's unrest was sparked by a hike in metro fees but spread to encompass pent-up grievances over income inequality and soaring living costs.

The protests have left at least 23 dead, around 7,000 detained, and 2,391 demonstrators and more than 1,000 police officers injured, according to authorities and rights groups. The Chilean Ophthalmological Society said it had registered 221 instances of severe eye trauma from Oct. 19 to Nov. 18, mostly to men with an average age of 29 and mostly due to rubber bullets. In 47% of cases, it said the result was severely compromised vision.

"We will continue to reiterate to all the competent authorities, in all the necessary instances, the urgency of reviewing the protocols around safeguarding public order and stopping the use of these weapons," the society's president Dr Dennis Cortés said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-...

Bangladesh wary of early sun set

Bangladeshs spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his teams batsmen during the twilight hours of the upcoming historic DayNight Test against India starting on Friday....

UPDATE 1-FBI wishes it had acted quicker as China stole intellectual property

The FBI wished it had taken swifter action as Beijing recruited U.S.-based researchers to transfer intellectual property from American laboratories, a senior official at the agency said on Tuesday during Senate testimony. China has repeated...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Thai court bars rising opposition leader from parliament

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified outspoken opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law. Thanathorn, 40, the leader of the progres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019