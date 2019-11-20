Health camp organized to provide health awareness, services to Parliamentarians

Shri Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha along with Dr. Harsh Vardhan Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MOS (HFW) and Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance inaugurated a Health Awareness and Check-up Camp at Parliament House that shall provide health awareness and diagnostic services to the Parliamentarians and their family members, today.

The health camp is being organized from 20th November to 4th December 2019 excluding Sundays by CGHS in co-ordination with the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while specialists from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. RML Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital are providing specialist health services. Diagnostic facilities for relevant important investigations in Radiology and Bio-chemistry are being provided at these health camps in addition to facilities for consultation along with health education in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Sidha, Naturopathy, and Yoga. An exhibition is also organised as part of the Health Camp for enhancing awareness around various diseases.

Also present at the event were Dr. Arun Panda, i/c Secretary (Health), Shri Alok Saxena, JS and senior officers and doctors from the Health Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)