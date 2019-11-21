International Development News
Give your best while in womb to get the best offspring: Experts  

It's not only the expectant mother but also the various stakeholders of the pregnancy like family members, paramedics and medical staff play important roles in healthy pregnany, safe delivery and healthy child. 

Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The gynecologists and obstetricians through the world are now advocating for holistic care of the expecting mothers during pregnancy to ensure the best offspring. There are increasing voices for an urgent paradigm shift in healthcare of 'To Be Mothers' with the involvement of all the stake holders including obstetricians, paramedical staff and family members to ensure all round well being of the expecting mother and her unborn baby.

"The fetus passes through many more physical and mental development milestones while in the womb than after birth. It's not just enough to provide care after birth. Parents should be aware of giving the best while in womb to get the best offspring," said Latha Venkataram, President of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) Trust, Bengaluru. Highlighting the importance of normal deliveries, she said, "One needs to promote vaginal delivery as it has immense benefits such as protecting the immunity of the child and many more,". ROCG Trust along with ROCG South Zone, Bengaluru and All India Coordinating Committee (AICC) and International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) recently launched an initiative - Pregnancy Obesity Nutrition Initiative (PONI) in India aimed at addressing life style issue that are affecting the society and particularily expecting mothers.

The FIGO is working on maternal and child healthcare from various approaches with a vision that women of the world achieve the highest possible standards of physical, mental, reproductive and sexual health and wellbeing throughout their lives. The PONI project is an initiative of FIGO's Chair Prof. Moshe Hod and Co-Chair Prof. Mark Hanson and Dr. Hema Divakar. It was launched on November 16 in Bengaluru and will be presented in the form of series of meetings by Chair and the Co-chair throughout the world.

