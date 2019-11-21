Immunisation programme to be launched in Chamba: HP minister

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar on Thursday said an immunisation programme for children and pregnant women will be launched next month in Chamba district. The programme, Indradhanush 2.0, is aimed at achieving full immunisation coverage at a rapid pace, he said.

Parmar made the announcement after participating in a video conference of the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with the health ministers of all the states. He said the Centre has identified Chamba district for intensified mission Indradhanush 2.0 which would be launched in four phases in the first week of December.

Parmar said all the arrangements have been completed for starting this campaign and the beneficiaries have also been identified. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, RD Dhiman, Special Secretary and Mission Director Nipun Jindal, Director, Health Services, Ajay Gupta and other senior officials of the state health department were also present during the occasion.

