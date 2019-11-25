OSH India 2019: Informa Markets in India's Drive to Create and Sustain Awareness for Occupational Safety and Health

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event organiser, has announced the 8th edition of OSH India, South Asia's largest trade show for the Occupational Safety and Health industry in the business hub of Mumbai. Slated for the 28th and 29th November, 2019 at - Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the safety show will bring together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one roof, to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of workplace safety and health.

OSH India 2019, one of the country's most awaited annual exhibitions for the safety industry, is expected to attract over 150 plus exhibitors worldwide. National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Indian Society of Ergonomics (ISE), Indian Technical Textiles Association,Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), National Accreditation Board of Certifying Bodies (NABCB), Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), MRO Association, Safety Training institutes and more.

The economy already reached a stage where the services and manufacturing sectors contribute significant portion to the economic output. Workers employed in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile, oil and gas, construction etc. are becoming especially aware of occupational hazards and, consequentially, the companies are developing a safe working environment. As a result of the increasing awareness around the significance of occupational safety & health compliances amongst Indian organisations, the government is consistently emphasising on developing infrastructure and providing workplace safety coupled with rise in global investments.

The expo aims to bring together renowned Indian and International exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on an industry platform to exchange global best practices and knowledge pertaining to workplace safety and health. OSH India will be visited by professionals such as Safety Managers, Consultants, personnel from Defence Establishments, Disaster Management Experts, Distributors and Manufacturers of Health & Safety Products, Electrical Contracting/ Engineers, Facility Managers, Logistics Professionals, Municipal Authorities, System Integrators and Town Planners from across India and global market.

Speaking on the announcement of OSH India 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "Occupational Safety and Health of employees is a decisive factor in organizational effectiveness. Increasing casualties at unsafe workspaces has drawn attention to the significance of occupational health & safety compliances amongst companies worldwide. With regular emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure and providing workplace safety coupled with the rise in global investments in the sector, there is a huge opportunity for the suppliers and service providers from across the world to showcase their innovations and knowledge amidst an industry landscape of a vastly untapped Indian market. Our show, OSH India addresses this very need and seeks to provide tangible solutions to this very pressing need by giving an opportunity to these suppliers and service providers. With new and improved technological innovations in the industry, there is an immense potential of growth in this industry along with the learning and networking opportunities for suppliers and service providers at our expo."

OSH India will include an Innovation Zone which will be a platform for exhibitors to promote and showcase innovative products that will benefit the occupational safety and health industry. The most innovative products /services or technology will also have a chance to win 'Best Product Innovation Award' which will be presented to the winner onsite. In addition to this, the expo will have a dedicated conference on occupational safety and health and will witness the 7th edition of OSH India Awards.

This year's conference aims to share and ideate on global best practice with delegates; whilst the accompanying exhibition will help identify solutions to the most pressing challenges in workplace safety and health. The key sessions and panel discussions at the conference will be attended by industry experts from across the country and leading international organizations. Topics of discussion at the conference include: 'Leadership in Health and Wellbeing: Stopping the rise in Presenteeism'; 'OSH Vision Zero'; 'Latest reforms in occupational safety and health laws in India and the way forward: Key challenges in their implementation'; 'a Powertalk on improving Human Performance and Safety'; a workshop on 'Electrostatistics Hazards Risk Assessment and their Alleviation'; 'The need for permit to work systems for critical operations'; 'Role and Need for accreditation in HSE by NABCB' amongst other insightful sessions.

This year at OSH India, NEBOSH will be showcasing its exciting new products; the new-look International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety and Safety Simplified, an innovative new-to-the-market course.

Speaking on NEBOSH's showcase at OSH India, Chief Executive Ian Taylor said: "NEBOSH has awarded around 300,000 General Certificates in 132 countries around the world. The NEBOSH International General Certificate is very well respected and widely held in India, which is why we have made it a focus of our presence at OSH India. Its widespread use is why it was so important that we worked with a variety experts to ensure that it has been redeveloped to give practitioners the right tools to keep people safe and healthy in their workplaces."

Speaking on KARAM's participation, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President - Global Marketing , KARAM said, "OSH India has been a valuable marketing platform for KARAM since its inception. It has successfully grown to be the largest occupational and health safety event in South Asia. OSH India has been perfectly managing in bringing counterparts together to exhibit products, exchange ideas and find opportunities for a better and safer future. This year KARAM is launching its highly advance and technically superior Third Edition of Mobile Studio designed to endure the workplaces with safety and sustainability. OSH India is the right choice for the Third KARAM Mobile Studio to embark on its journey of creating safety awareness throughout the country."

To promote safety among the Indian workforce, OSH India 2019 will showcase a SAFETY FASHION WALK along with the prestigious OSH India AWARDS 2019. The Awards are open to Indian operating businesses, organizations, alliance and individuals in the public or private sector with a workplace health and safety initiative. This year, OSH Awards received a total of 220 from across industry verticals that include construction, Pharma, chemicals, FMCG, BPO, Banking, refineries, oil & gas, automobiles, logistics & transport, power, SME's, Agro, Healthcare, food, iron & steel, IT, Rubber industry and more. These Awards have been instrumental in building competitiveness among applicants, in encouraging innovation and have been able to promote and establish thought leadership within the Occupational Safety and Health industry in India. The Awards Night slated for 28 November will be a celebration of the coming together of the luminaries and forerunners of the industry, marked by a night of glamour, entertainment.

