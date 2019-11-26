Medical camp held in Tihar Jail, over 200 inmates receive treatment for different ailments

Over 200 inmates received treatment for different ailments at a multi-speciality medical camp held at the Tihar jail here, authorities said on Tuesday. The camp was organised recently in Central Jail Hospital in jail no. 3 and was inaugurated by Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel, they said.

As many as 208 inmates received treatment and underwent medical check-ups after consultation. The camp helped in diagnosis of undetected diseases, like tuberculosis and gynaecological problems, among seemingly healthy inmates, a statement from Tihar Jail said. During the camp, role of yoga in managing and preventing menstrual illnesses was also stressed upon, it said.

According to the statement, super-specialists and specialists from various Delhi government hospitals rendered their services during the camp.

