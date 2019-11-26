International Development News
Development News Edition

Two fresh Dengue deaths reported in WB; toll rises to 25 since

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:23 IST
Two fresh Dengue deaths reported in WB; toll rises to 25 since

Two Dengue related deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the toll due to the vector-borne disease to 25 since January this year, a senior state health department official said on Tuesday. A 15-year-old girl from northern part of the city's Shambazar area died late Monday night at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, while another 29-year-old woman breathed her last at a private hospital here due to dengue, he said.

The death certificate issued by the RG Kar Hospital for Debangshi Mondal (15), a resident of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s ward number 10 in Shampukur area, mentioned positive dengue non-structural protein 1 (NS1) antigen besides Thrombocytopenia as causes of her death. In the another case, Farjina Begum a resident of New Town's Narkelbangan area died at a private hospital on Monday evening because of dengue, her death certificate read.

Since January last, over 40,000 people in West Bengal have been affected by dengue, state health officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bank of England hits Citigroup with biggest fine to date

The Bank of England fined Citigroup 43.9 million pounds 56.3 million on Tuesday, saying the U.S. banking groups British operations failed to provide it with accurate regulatory returns between 2014 and 2018.Imposing its biggest fine to date...

UK's Corbyn: Labour government would not tolerate anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is vile and wrong and will not be tolerated in any form under a Labour government, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday after Britains chief rabbi accused him of failing to stem the poison gripping the opposition party. ...

They were 'hand in glove', hoped court wouldn't interfere: Sibal on Maha politics

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP were hand in glove with each other. They BJP and NCPs Ajit Pawar knew they did not have the majority but they wanted more time. Th...

Coast Guard commander discusses security with TN Governor

Increasing challenge to security and safety at sea was discussed by Coast Guard Commander eastern seaboard and additional director general V S Pathania with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday. Strengthening the maritime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019