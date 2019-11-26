Two fresh Dengue deaths reported in WB; toll rises to 25 since

Two Dengue related deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the toll due to the vector-borne disease to 25 since January this year, a senior state health department official said on Tuesday. A 15-year-old girl from northern part of the city's Shambazar area died late Monday night at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, while another 29-year-old woman breathed her last at a private hospital here due to dengue, he said.

The death certificate issued by the RG Kar Hospital for Debangshi Mondal (15), a resident of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s ward number 10 in Shampukur area, mentioned positive dengue non-structural protein 1 (NS1) antigen besides Thrombocytopenia as causes of her death. In the another case, Farjina Begum a resident of New Town's Narkelbangan area died at a private hospital on Monday evening because of dengue, her death certificate read.

Since January last, over 40,000 people in West Bengal have been affected by dengue, state health officials said..

