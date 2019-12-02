Mission Indradhanush begins in Rajasthan

The state-level programme of Mission Indradhanush, a national vaccination campaign, began in Rajasthan on Monday. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the campaign will be conducted in four stages in the state.

This is the first phase of the intensive vaccination campaign. The second phase will start from January 6, the third from February 3 and the fourth from March 2. In each phase, vaccination will be done on seven working days. He said that in the first phase of the campaign, 6071 vaccination sessions will be conducted and 10161 pregnant women and 42704 children will be immunised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)