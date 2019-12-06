Left Menu
GE, Keystone Radiology partner to provide advanced diagnostic solutions

Keystone Medical has a focus on dedicated specialist diagnostic services delivering expert, efficient and reproducible quality to clinicians.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the burden of chronic diseases has been increasing steadily in South Africa, leading to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging. Image Credit: Wikipedia

GE Healthcare (GEHealthcare.com) has partnered with Keystone Radiology at MooiMed Private Hospital, to provide advanced diagnostic solutions for its Medical and Surgical patients, as well as the Sports and Orthopaedic Institute. The advanced technology which includes GE Healthcare's Revolution ACT Computed-Tomography (CT) Scanner, SIGNA™ Explorer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System and OEC One C-arm, will aid their team in accurately diagnosing injuries and enhance the performance of athletes.

"Keystone has a Nationwide footprint of in and out of hospital Diagnostic Imaging Centres, building on a strong history of exemplary patient care and fast Radiological reporting. We've always partnered with the best clinicians in our country, thus we decided to make Mooimed Private Hospital our flagship diagnostic facility, delivering dedicated world-class imaging. This will be made possible through our partnership with the renowned clinicians of Mooimed Private Hospital and GE Healthcare, who are leaders in innovative diagnostic solutions."-said Dr. Pieter Henning, Clinical Head of Keystone Radiology.

Keystone Medical has a focus on dedicated specialist diagnostic services delivering expert, efficient and reproducible quality to clinicians. The MRI will be focused on delivering detailed imaging with highly specialized dedicated reporting tailored according to the needs of the referring clinicians. The C-Arm will provide fast and accurate imaging in the theatres during orthopedic and urological procedures, while the upgraded CT scanner will expand the hospital's diagnostic capability by enabling faster scanning times, higher resolutions and advanced software. The CT scanner is fully capable of delivering diagnostic accuracy for the expanding super-specialist range of Mooimed, such as pulmonology.

"As a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, we are delighted to be cooperating with Keystone Radiology to enable broader access to the latest imaging technologies. This will help enable the new diagnostic facility to deliver a more effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients."-said Clyde Lewis, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Healthcare Africa.

To support South Africa's agenda to provide its citizens with access to affordable and quality healthcare, GE Healthcare has partnered with various private and public healthcare providers across the country to provide world-class medical technology, maintenance of equipment and training to healthcare professionals.

"Our mission is to provide unique health care services and to create an environment that enables improved care and increased comfort for our patients. We are eagerly anticipating the first scans done in house with the new equipment to address individual patient's needs. This will ensure a quick return to the activities our patients like most; whether it is qualifying for the Olympics, playing SuperRugby or walking around the block."- said Mrs. Karin van Reenen, Hospital Manager at MooiMed Private Hospital.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the burden of chronic diseases has been increasing steadily in South Africa, leading to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging. With the new diagnostic equipment at Mooimed, patients will not need to be referred to Gauteng to obtain comparable diagnostic services. This will greatly enhance radiological services in Potchefstroom and the North West Province at large.

(With Inputs from APO)

