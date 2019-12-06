Mortal remains of Radha Soami sect chief's wife consigned to flames

Mortal remains of Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam Dhillon were consigned to flames on Friday. She had passed away in a hospital in England on November 27.

Her last rites were performed at the dera headquarter, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, nearly 45 km away from the city of Amritsar. She is survived by her husband Gurinder Singh Dhillon and two sons-- Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon.

The pyre was lit by her elder son Gurpreet Singh in the presence of family members and relatives. Shabnam Dhillon had developed some complications after undergoing a stomach surgery.

She went to England on November 12, where she was operated upon on November 20. Shabnam had undergone a surgery earlier at a Gurgaon hospital.

Prominent among those who attended the cremation were SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, his wife and Union minister Harsimart Kaur Badal, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab ministers O P Soni and Vijay Inder Singla.

