Naveen announces infra development projects for six district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced infrastructure development projects for in six district headquarters hospitals on the basis of feedback from patients, doctors and a report of the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) team. Patnaik said financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) will be provided to each 'Rogi Kalyan Samiti' of the six hospitals.

The hospitals which would get assistance are in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kendrapara, Sonepur and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. Patnaik also announced that the superintendents of police (SPs) of the six districts will be provided Rs 10 lakh each to encourage blood donation programmes.

Sheds for the attendants of patients will be constructed on the premises of these hospitals also, he said. The district hospital at Sambalpur will get 50 more beds in the Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre and a new building for casualty, outdoor patients and 'Maa Ghara' (shelter home for pregnant women) will be constructed, the chief minister said.

The integrated laboratory in district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur will be modernised. A dialysis unit and an ICU will be set up, he said.

The Sambalpur DHH will become a satellite centre of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla. In Deogarh district hospital the number of beds will be increased from 20 to 200, while number of beds will go up to 300 from 192, Patnaik said.

A new building will be constructed, the dialysis unit will be expanded and the existing ICU will be upgraded at Angul hospital, he said. An anesthesia work station, additional electric autoclave and an ECG machine will be provided to the hospital as well.

In Kendrapara hospital the number of beds will be increased from 175 to 200. The new campus of the hospital will have staff quarters, a state-of-the-art out-patient department and an ICU.

The dialysis unit will also be expanded at the Kendrapara hospital. The government will provide two more ambulances and one more hearse to the hospital.

The chief minister also said that a new building is being constructed at the Sonepur district hospital and it will have with 200-beds. Better healthcare, additional ultrasound machine, bilirubinometer, semi-auto analyzer, multi-para monitor and complete blood count (CBC) machines will be available at the hospital.

The construction of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital building at Bolangir will be completed in two years and a mortuary unit will be set up there, the chief minister said..

