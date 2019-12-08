Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment

Science News Roundup: Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial. The company said it will apply for U.S. approval for the treatment for a type of advanced blood cancer by the end of the year.

Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study

Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday. Out of 101 patients teated with Yescarta for an aggressive blood cancer known as refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the study, 47 were still alive at least three years later, the data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando showed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre, and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachels overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom Friends,...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand met service issues thunderstorm warning for some parts after weekend floods

New Zealands meteorological service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New Zealand on Sunday after wild weather over the weekend caused flooding, road closures and landslides.The Timaru district in New Zealands South Island ha...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019